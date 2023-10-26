Halloween-theme game debuts for FBM Digital Systems

FBM Digital Systems, known as FBMDS and part of gaming equipment supplier FBM, says it has a new game with a Halloween-season theme, called “Champion Tales Crash-O-Ween”.

A Wednesday press release said the new title offered “finely tuned gameplay mechanics to boost players’ chances of earning substantial rewards, making it a profitable choice for online casino operators”.

The new title is a Halloween-themed version of the firm’s crash game Champion Tales. In crash games, players are given time to place bets and – after the betting period expires – the odds progressively grow until the growth vector randomly crashes.

In its latest announcement, FBMDS said the new product provided “a highly gainful RTP [return to player] rate, surpassing competitors in the market”.

It said that Champion Tales Crash-O-Ween also had an autoplay function, along with an “auto cashout” option. The latter allows players to choose the value point at which they cash out from a session.

The maker stated the product also has a “detailed play history”, which it says “ensures that players always remain safe and in control”. Players can use it to review their past gaming sessions, bets, and outcomes.

FBMDS says it has “dedication to product localisation”. This includes in the case of Champion Tales Crash-O-Ween, industry clients having the option of getting their logos displayed on the product.

“By providing a mobile-friendly, cutting-edge, and highly customisable gaming solution like Champion Tales Crash-O-Ween, FBMDS continues to demonstrate its ability to deliver profitable and satisfying products for casino operators worldwide,” stated the announcement.