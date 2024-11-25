Hann flags expansion to existing property, new park in Clark

Hann Philippines Inc, the casino resort developer behind the Hann Resorts brand, has started the expansion of its existing property, Hann Casino Resort, at Clark Freeport Zone, a two-hour drive from the nation’s capital, Manila.

“Hann Casino Resort has commenced its latest expansion project to make more space for both gaming and non-gaming activities,” stated the company in a recent press release.

Hann Casino Resort launched in December 2021 as an upgrade and rebranding from the former Widus Hotel and Casino at Clark. The existing complex offers 865 hotel rooms under the Swissôtel, Marriott, and Widus brands. It features a casino with 200 gaming tables and electronic games, and more than 1,000 slot machines.

The promoter said the casino expansion consists of two new floors, “the first floor being an open gaming area with over 60 new gaming tables and more than 500 slot machines, and the second floor dedicated to private gaming and dining”.

“Part of the expansion project is a set of brand-new concepts of restaurants and a café,” added the statement.

The company said the first phase of the expansion project was “slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, with full completion targeted for the first quarter of 2026”.

“To support this development, Hann Resorts recently finalised a loan agreement with its partner banks,” it added.

Separately, Hann Resorts on Friday broke ground at a new 10-hectare (24.7-acre) public park at New Clark City, part of its commitment to the local authorities regarding the development of the Hann Reserve property (pictured in a rendering). The new Hann Reserve Public Park – offering various recreational activities designed to serve the local community – will be built in phases, opening between 2026 and 2030.

The Hann Reserve development will feature three 18-hole courses, several upmarket hotels, villas, and a casino. The project will also feature a “commercial centre”, residences, and an international school, according to its promoter.

The company has already announced a number of hotel brands for Hann Reserve, including the So, Sofitel and Emblems by French hospitality group Accor SA; and The Luxury Collection and Westin brands by Marriott International Inc.

In December 2023, a Banyan Tree-branded hotel project broke ground at the Hann Reserve site. In July this year, Hann Philippines announced that the scheme will also feature a 250-room InterContinental-branded hotel.