Hanusi wins WPT Korea 2024 Championship in Jeju

Mate Hanusi (pictured) from Hungary won on Tuesday the World Poker Tour (WPT) Korea’s main event, the WPT Korea 2024 Championship Event, held at Landing Casino, the foreigner-only gaming facility at the Jeju Shinhwa World resort on South Korea’s Jeju Island.
The WPT Korea gathering was being staged from March 25 until April 3 (Wednesday this week). Its Championship Event had a guaranteed prize pool of KRW2 billion (US$1.5 million) via a buy-in amounting to KRW2.8 million.
Mr Hanusi bagged nearly KRW434.94 million in winnings, after ultimately defeating China’s Ma Li.
Following the Jeju event, the WPT’s upcoming events to be staged in Asia are: the WPT Vietnam Passport to the World Championship, to be held in May at Crown Poker Club in Hanoi; and Wynn Macau Championship, to be held in June at Wynn Macau.
