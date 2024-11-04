Harry Potter interactive show starts at RWS from Nov 22

Singapore casino complex Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has linked with Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc and Neon Group Ltd for an interactive presentation themed on the “Harry Potter” entertainment franchise.

“Harry Potter: Visions of Magic” (pictured) opens at the property in November 22, with advanced sales of tickets starting on Tuesday (November 5).

A release issued on behalf of the partners did not mention how long the show would be housed at Resorts World Sentosa.

The attraction is described as a “self-guided journey exploring some of the most mysterious corners of the wizarding world”.

The announcement stated that the Singapore experience “includes ten environments, two of which are debuting for the first time”.

In 2025, the theme park Universal Studios Singapore – also based at Resorts World Sentosa, a property run by Genting Singapore Ltd – will open “Ilumination’s Minion Land” based around the “Minions” animated franchise. The date is mentioned on the Resorts World Sentosa website.

Pairing non-gaming entertainment with global appeal to the overall offer of casino resorts has also been done in the Macau market. The Londoner Macao, run by Sands China Ltd, launched in December last year a Warner Bros.-authorised Harry Potter-themed exhibition.