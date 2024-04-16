Hengqin line of Macau light rail to be built by Nov says govt

Construction of the Hengqin spur line for Macau’s light rapid transit (LRT) system is likely to be concluded “in November”, according to information provided by Macau’s Public Works Services Bureau, in response to an enquiry from GGRAsia. The bureau didn’t confirm when the line would open to the public.

The Hengqin Line will link Macau’s casino-resort district Cotai, to Hengqin island, a piece of mainland China territory next door, that in the past few years has seen the creation of a lot of tourism-related infrastructure including hotels.

Last week it was reported the mainland authorities are considering launching a new type of visa for tour groups from mainland China, allowing repeat entry to Macau during a single holiday trip encompassing Macau and Hengqin.

The “Hengqin Line” of the LRT will be 2.2 kilometres (1.4 miles) long, including an underwater tunnel section, and have two stations, according to the bureau’s information.

One station (pictured) serves an elevated section near to the Lotus Bridge road crossing between Cotai and Hengqin. The other station is below street level, at the Hengqin Port boundary checkpoint, on the Hengqin side.

The Hengqin side’s LRT station will provide an interchange to the Hengqin Port station of the mainland’s Guangzhou-Zhuhai Intercity railway, a regional high-speed link in Guangdong province.

The Hengqin Line station on the Cotai side will link to the rest of Macau’s LRT system via the Lotus station of the Taipa Line. The latter immediately serves Cotai, the Taipa Ferry Terminal, and Macau International Airport.

The Lotus station’s concourse is curently linked to the Studio City casino resort of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. via an elevated walkway.