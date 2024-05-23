‘Heroic Spins’ promised in Pragmatic Play new slot game

‘Heroic Spins’ are on offer in digital gaming content specialist Pragmatic Play Ltd’s latest 5×3 slot offering. The game narrative features a male ‘hero’, a princess, and monsters, said the supplier in a Thursday press release.

According to the company, when one or more ‘wilds’ come up in the game, they expand to fill the entire reel. If two or three wilds hit on the same reel before the expansion, all wilds in the expanded stack are given a 2x or 3x multiplier respectively.

Landing three or more ‘scatters’ awards entry to the bonus game, it added.

Before that round begins however, a wheel of fortune randomly awards up to 50 free spins and a 2x to 100x win multiplier. During the feature, expanding wilds double in value, awarding multipliers of 2x, 4x or 6x, depending on how many wilds triggered the expansion.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited as saying in Thursday’s announcement: “Heroic Spins combines action and adventure with a hero’s helping of wilds, multipliers, and free spins.

“Our latest addition to the Pragmatic Play portfolio offers ample rewards of up to 10,000x.”