HK legislator nodded to Landing board on 75pct of vote

Hong Kong legislator Abraham Shek Lai Him has been nodded as an independent non-executive director of Asian casino investor Landing International Development Ltd, albeit with only 75.3 percent of the shareholder votes that were cast on the matter.

A total of 24.7 percent of the votes were against the move, when it was tabled at a special general meeting on Thursday.

Mr Shek had been appointed in mid-August to the board of the Hong Kong-listed firm.

Landing International promotes and operates a resort with foreigner-only casino called Jeju Shinhwa World, on Jeju island, a normally-popular South Korean holiday destination for Chinese and domestic tourists.

As of Landing International’s August filing on Mr Shek’s appointment, he was described as being an independent non-executive director at 17 other Hong Kong-listed public companies, including Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd.

Another such directorship, according to the earlier filing, was with Hong Kong-listed Far East Consortium International Ltd, which is involved in a casino resort scheme in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland in Australia. Far East Consortium also owns gaming operations in three casinos in Czech Republic, via a subsidiary called Trans World Corp.