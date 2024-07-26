HK listed Palasino upgrades Czech casinos with new slots

A unit of Hong Kong-listed Palasino Holdings Ltd says it has this month expanded cooperation with International Game Technology Plc (IGT) in the Czech Republic market, where Palasino runs three land-based casinos.

Palasino Group a.s. stated that it had installed “new IGT slot machines and game sets” across its casinos.

It added: “This significant upgrade demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of the competition and providing our players with the newest and most exciting gaming options.”

This month Palasino installed 24 of the technology supplier’s IGT PeakSlant32 gaming machines (pictured) with multi-game packs “Star Edition Yellow” and “Star Edition Blue,” said the update.

The casino firm added: “These exciting new games are connected to the Neon Treasures mystery-progressive jackpot system at each of our casinos.”

Marek Sedlacek, Palasino’s director of casino operations, was cited as adding: “We have been successfully cooperating with IGT for many years and this latest installation shows the commitment from IGT to help us deliver games that our players are looking for and enhance the casino experience.”

Petko Ivanov, IGT senior director sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, was quoted as saying that the “content and hardware modernisation” can help Palasino “differentiate” itself in the market and “drive player engagement“.

Palasino Holdings, which floated on the Hong Kong bourse in March, with the process being wrapped up in April, has seen Taiwan games maker Xiang Shang Games Co Ltd as a cornerstone investor.

In June, Palasino Holdings said its annual profit for the 12 months to March 31 had fallen circa 81 percent year-on-year.

That was due to “one-off expenses and online gaming expenses,” it said at the time.

The group completed in February the acquisition of a shopping mall in the city of Mikulov, in Czech Republic. It plans to convert the complex “into a casino which would be the group’s fourth in the Czech Republic”.