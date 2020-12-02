HK-Singapore air travel bubble delayed to next year

The Hong Kong government said in a Tuesday statement that the start of a Hong Kong-Singapore air-travel bubble had been deferred to “beyond 2020” by mutual agreement between the two places, due to “recent developments of the Covid-19 epidemic in Hong Kong”.

The two sides would “review the arrangement for 2021 towards late December,” added Hong Kong’s statement.

Travellers who have already made bookings on designated flights during December 2020 “may wish to contact their airlines and adjust the itineraries according to their own circumstances,” added the announcement.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection announced that it was investigating 82 additional Covid-19 cases, of which 10 were classified as “imported” as they had not been identified as locally transmitted.

On November 22, it had been announced that the start of the Hong Kong-Singapore air-travel bubble – due the following day – had been postponed for at least two weeks, due to new Covid-19 cases being detected in Hong Kong.