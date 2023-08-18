Hold’em poker zone opens on Grand Lisboa Palace mass floor

A Texas Hold’em poker zone is now in operation on the mass gaming floor at Macau casino resort Grand Lisboa Palace, a Cotai property run by SJM Holdings Ltd.

It has six gaming tables and a lounge, The zone is open either to carded players or general visitors, and began offering games from Tuesday (August 15) GGRAsia confirmed from on-site checks.

The poker zone is near the south entrance of the resort, close to main-floor premium gaming zones Phoenix Pavilion and Dragon Pavilion.

The gross gaming revenue (GGR) generated from Texas Hold’em poker games in the Macau market has traditionally represented only a fraction of the city’s overall GGR.

Nonetheless it has been making a modest comeback in the Macau casino market, relative to pre-pandemic performance, two industry commentators recently told GGRAsia.

The game format generated MOP151 million (US$18.7 million) in the second quarter of this year, up 67.8 percent from MOP90 million in the first quarter, according to data from the city’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The launch of the Texas Hold’em poker zone at Grand Lisboa Palace was first reported by local Chinese-language news outlet All In Media, earlier this week.

Some of SJM Holdings’ market rivals: namely Sands China Ltd, Wynn Macau Ltd, and MGM China Holdings Ltd, have post-pandemic been operating Texas Hold’em poker zones on mass gaming floors. Since June, MGM China has offered such games at both its its properties: MGM Macau and MGM Cotai.