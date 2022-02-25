Host province of Hoiana targets 1.7mln foreign visits in 2022

Vietnam’s Quang Nam province – home to casino resort Hoiana (pictured in a file photo) – aims to attract “1.7 million” foreign visitors in full-2022, reported local media outlet VN Express citing the provincial tourism authority.

Quang Nam province aims to welcome 4.2 million domestic visitors in full-2022.

National and local tourism authorities in Vietnam are currently planning several tourism promotions to be held in Quang Nam in the coming months, in a bid to draw tourists.

Quang Nam province received 7.6 million visitors – half of them foreigners – in 2019, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, VN Express reported.

Country-wide, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said earlier this week that Vietnam aims to receive 5 million foreign visitors in full-2022.

The Hoiana resort is located in Hoi An city, in Quang Nam province, and features a foreigner-only casino. The gaming and leisure complex was one of the tourism destinations in Vietnam allowed to welcome overseas guests as part of a national “vaccine passport programme” introduced in the fourth quarter of last year. At the time, the scheme was presented as an initial step by the national authorities to promote resumption of international tourism.

Following that programme, Vietnam has been gradually easing the country’s travel restrictions.

Vietnam is now looking to lift most of the entry restrictions on international tourists by March 15. That includes waiving the requirement that international visitors have to book a tour package to visit the country in order to be allowed into Vietnam.

International tourists should still be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or recovery from the virus infection, and have a negative virus test result certificate issued before departure and on arrival, according to a government proposal.

International travellers should also stay in self-isolation for the first 24 hours post arrival to Vietnam, the proposal states.