Hotel Okura soft launch Dec 28 at Resorts World Manila

Hotel Okura Manila, at the Resorts World Manila casino resort in the Philippine capital, is due to have a soft opening on December 28, according to an announcement.

The property (pictured) is the seventh hotel brand to offer accommodation at the casino complex, which is close to Manila International Airport.

The 11-storey Hotel Okura Manila will offer 190 rooms and suites, and two meeting rooms, as well as other standard five-star hotel amenities, said the corporate materials on the website of the hotel brand owner, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co Ltd.

In early November, a senior executive at Resorts World Manila told GGRAsia the property’s gaming venue was “getting ready” to increase operating capacity “from 50 percent to 90 percent” of installed capacity amid an easing of the Covid-19 emergency in the capital.

In mid-October, some Manila casino resorts had confirmed their casino operations had initially restarted at 75 percent capacity, after a pause in business due to government countermeasures against Covid-19.

Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, the owner and operator of the Resorts World Manila casino resort, announced recently that it accumulated net income of PHP1.9 billion (US$37.8 million) in the nine months to September 30, reversing a loss of PHP5.4 billion recorded in the same period a year earlier.

Manila-listed conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc, and Hong Kong-listed casino ship operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd, control Travellers International.