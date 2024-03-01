How 1xBet became the favourite bookmaker in the Philippines

Mar 01, 2024 Newsdesk Sponsored Feature
Sponsored feature
1xBet is one of the leaders in the global betting industry and is successfully gaining a leading position in the Philippine market. The brand has an impeccable reputation and offers its players the widest possible gaming opportunities.
What to bet on in Philippines?
The number of Filipino players and online gambling enthusiasts is growing rapidly. The popularity of gambling has made the region one of the key Asian markets for betting companies. In a highly competitive environment, 1xBet stands out by offering its customers the best odds, a wide selection of events and games, as well as lucrative promotions and bonuses.
About 65 percent of 1xBet players from the Philippines choose sports betting, while the rest prefer games in the casino section. Predictions on NBA and PBA basketball championships, football, volleyball, tennis, and hockey are especially popular. There is a high interest among young people in e-sports events in the games Dota 2, CS2, and Mobile Legends. At the same time, players of all ages can satisfy their excitement with slots, card games, and other online entertainment.
1xBet: impeccable reputation and sports support
1xBet has 17 years of experience in the betting industry and, during this time, has gained the trust of more than 3 million players worldwide. The bookmaker’s reliable reputation is confirmed by cooperation with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, and other leading sports brands and organisations.
The company is steadily pursuing its strategy of developing sports in each region of its presence, particularly in the Philippines. 1xBet recently signed a sponsorship agreement with famous Filipino basketball player Kai Sotto. The new brand ambassador is a national team star and the idol of many aspiring athletes in the country.
1xBet regularly receives recognition from the professional community. The company has repeatedly received prestigious IGA, SBC, SEA, G2E Asia, and EGR Operator Awards.
1xBet platform
1xBet players have daily access to bets with the highest odds, on thousands of events in 60 sports. Also, the company’s clients can immerse themselves in the exciting world of gambling entertainment, playing slots, Crash, card games, casinos with live dealers, and much more. The company actively monitors trends and strives to offer its customers the best gaming opportunities.
Depositing and withdrawing winnings
1xBet provides the largest selection of payment systems in the country and guarantees the reliability of financial transactions thanks to data encryption and special security protocols. Filipino players can withdraw their winnings and fund their accounts using 54 convenient methods, including popular e-wallets GCash and PayMaya, as well as cryptocurrency.
Promos and bonuses
The profitable 1xBet loyalty programme helps to attract new players from the Philippines and maintain good relationships with regular customers. The bookmaker offers generous welcome bonuses to newcomers and regularly holds promotions that award valuable prizes, bonuses, free spins, and other gifts. All offers are available in the Promo section on the 1xBet website or app. Around 72 percent of players choose the mobile version of the site, which provides them a full range of opportunities in any convenient place with an Internet connection.
Online games and casinos
The reliable bookmaker is the region’s leader in the number of online gambling games presented by leading providers and regularly updates the list. Even the most sophisticated clients will definitely find their own options. Among the 13,000 offers available are the popular slots 1xFruit, Treasure Tiger, and Fruit Machine x25, as well as the iconic games in the 1xGames section – Crash, Under and Over 7, and Crystal. At Live-Casino, you can feel the atmosphere of the elite gambling houses of Monte Carlo, enjoy blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as play roulette with live dealers.
1xBet affiliate programme
Filipinos can make a profit not only by making successful bets on the 1xBet platform but also by joining the 1xPartners community. To participate in the programme, potential 1xBet partners need to manage any popular Internet resource – a news site, blog, YouTube channel, page on social networks, or a popular group in instant messengers. In fact, any active Internet user who knows how to interact with the audience can join the brand team. The 1xPartners affiliate programme has united more than 100,000 participants and offers a wide arsenal of modern tools for stable earnings:
- High conversion of registrations into deposits – up to 40 percent
- 40-percent commission for partners from each attracted player
- Weekly payments
- Promo codes for referrals
- Huge database of promo materials
- Personal manager support
- Prize draws among partners.
Last year, the number of active players in the Philippines increased more than 6 times. 1xBet is not going to stop there – the company has prepared many valuable prizes and unique opportunities for both its players and partners. Many brand clients have already appreciated that the highest level of services are provided. Join 1xBet and get the best experience in the world of betting!
