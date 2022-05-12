Hyatt Place casino Nepal to be run by Rank Ent: reports

Rank Entertainment Holdings Pvt Ltd – a Sri Lanka-based company that runs land-based casino businesses in its home market, and in Africa – has signed a lease agreement with a unit of Nepalese firm Golyan Group, to run a casino in the latter’s Hyatt Place Hotel, several Nepalese media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Hyatt Place Hotel is located in Soalteemode, Kathmandu, the country’s capital.

The lease agreement was signed by Golyan Group’s managing director, Akshay Golyan, and Rank Entertainment Holdings’ chairman, Ravi Wijeratne, the media reports said.

The Nepal-headquartered Golyan Group is a conglomerate that runs businesses ranging from agriculture, manufacturing, financial services, and renewable energy, as well as construction and hospitality. The group owns the 153-room Hyatt Place Hotel, which began operation in November last year, according to a corporate announcment at the time.

Rank Entertainment Holdings, a unit of Sri Lanka conglomerate Rank Holdings Ltd, runs land-based casino gaming in Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, according to its corporate information.