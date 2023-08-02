ICE casino show to move in 2025 to Barcelona from London

The International Casino Exhibition, a gaming sector trade show and conference better known as ICE, is to leave its long-standing host city London in the United Kingdom after the 2024 edition, to move to Barcelona, Spain, under an initial five-year contract.

The news was given in a Tuesday press release from the show’s organiser, Clarion Gaming, part of the U.K.-based Clarion Events Ltd.

Clarion said the decision to switch venues followed “an extensive and detailed six-month competitive bid process involving Barcelona, London, Madrid and Paris”.

Another event linked to ICE, called iGB Affiliate, will also make the move to Barcelona.

The first Barcelona editions of ICE and iGB Affiliate are to be held at the 240,000 square metres (2.58 million sq. feet) -capacity Fira de Barcelona, from January 20 to 22, 2025. Clarion Gaming said it has reserved a total of 40,000 hotel nights for “ICE week 2025″.

Clarion said the venue-switch decision had been “endorsed by the ICE advisory board comprising a cross-section of major international brands active in both online and land-based gaming”.

Alex Pratt, managing director at Clarion Gaming, was quoted as saying in the announcement: “The successful bid by Barcelona was notable for the scale of its world-class facilities, outstanding hospitality infrastructure, logistics, return on investment for our customers and ability to scale.”

Clarion Gaming also announced the relocation of another of its events – iGB Live – from Amsterdam in the Netherlands, to London in July 2025.