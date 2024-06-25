IDX debuts AI chatbot, pledges one-stop casino data analysis

Casino technology and content supplier IDX Games Ltd has debuted an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot it calls “IDX X-AI Bot”, said to be able to automate casino gameplay data analysis and provide venue managers with actionable insights on their operations in real time.

“It’s based on using a large language model to be able to analyse data for the casino,” said Peter Wong (pictured), chief executive and director of technology at IDX Games, in comments to GGRAsia. The product was showcased at the industry trade show Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2024 in Macau.

IDX Games states the user can type any casino operations-related question into a chat box. Within minutes, the application is said to be able to yield a response.

Any live gaming data generated from a casino’s slot games or table games could be processed by the AI chatbot for analysis of matters including a casino’s projected profit and turnover, win or loss rates of players, and hold rates on casino games, explained Mr Wong.

“The philosophy [is] that we run [the AI chatbot] on [an] open platform.” The casino data “could come from any vendor” of technology, explained IDX Games’ CEO.

Examples included data collected by ‘smart tables’ utilising radio frequency identification (RFID) chips: such as tables made by Walker Digital Table Systems LLC; or technology suppliers using table camera systems for data gathering.

“As soon as we get the data, we can generate an output,” said Mr Wong.

“We have already predefined a lot of parameters so that the large language model understands what a valid bet type is, and what a ‘banker’ and ‘player’ is [for baccarat games], etc… the model is able to work out all these [pieces of] information.”

IDX Games plans to launch later this year, an “export to report” function for the AI chatbot, whereby users can ask the system to form automatically a casino data analysis report, according to Mr Wong.

IDX Games launched in 2019, dedicated to casino technology and equipment. It is supplier of display control systems for gaming tables and electronic table games (ETGs).

The AI chatbot has the potential to replace traditional dashboard-based analysis products that show various financial statistics related to casino operations, Mr Wong suggested.

“We [already] have our own dashboard solutions [that] can show… financial data [on casino gameplay]. But, every customer wants different sets of data,” meaning a supplier “needs to make new dashboard for every customer,” which is “hard” to do, noted Mr Wong.

“Essentially, with the AI chatbot, and its ability to automate reports on the data, it will replace all the dashboards in the future,” suggested the IDX Games CEO.