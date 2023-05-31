iGaming growing in Asia, ops tackling challenges: Uplatform

The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, says Rakhi Jaimini (pictured), sales manager at sports betting and online casino operating platform Uplatform. Despite such growth, operators still face challenges when it comes to regulation and marketing of iGaming in various Asian jurisdictions, said the executive in a written interview.

“When we talk about the Asian market, it is a highly growing market for the iGaming industry,” she said, adding that the sector was estimated “to be worth US$72.2 billion” in 2019 in terms of revenue.

According to Ms Jaimini, “affluent nations with strong online access” are expected to be important customer sources to the iGaming sector. “China, Japan, South Korea, and India will be among the most enthusiastic betting nations in the next few years,” she stated.

Such growth however doesn’t come without its challenges. “I believe iGaming operators in Asia face challenges related to legality and marketing/promotion of their brands,” mentioned the executive.

She added: “It’s important for operators to closely monitor and adapt to the evolving rules and regulations in the Asian market to operate successfully and stay compliant, and for regulators to see the demand from both businesses and players on creating transparent regulation.”

According to the sales executive, understanding players’ preferences “is essential for operators to attract and retain players in the Asian market”.

“Live dealers are highly preferred over online casinos in Asia,” she stressed, adding that “affiliations [also] play a significant role in casino operations in Asia”.

“Operators should focus on offering high-quality live dealer games with professional and engaging dealers to cater to the preferences of Asian players,” she added.

Uplatform is showcasing its products and services at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore. “We are looking to expand our Asian customer base and hoping to get a positive response for our products at G2E Asia,” said Ms Jaimini.

The three-day casino trade show and conference G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore, running until June 1, is being held at Marina Bay Sands.

The company is displaying its “newly launched casino aggregator” at the trade show, and its “sportsbook iframe”, the latter offering “one of the most comprehensive coverages” in terms of sports and betting markets.

“Even if we are based in Europe, we, as a provider, fully understand the Asian market demand. We know the difference in players’ preferences in each country and even in the different regions in these countries,” noted Uplatform’s sales manager.

One way the company seeks to differentiate itself in the market is by supporting “localisation features,” such as integrating local payment systems, supporting the use of local languages, and covering local sport leagues.

“Our unique value proposition is our focus on localisation and customer-centric approach,” stated Ms Jaimini.

As Uplatform expects revenues in the Asia-Pacific iGaming market to continue to grow in tandem with further liberalisation in the region, the executive said the company has “positioned itself to capitalise on these trends”.

“We are constantly monitoring the market dynamics and regulatory changes in the Asian iGaming market to ensure that our products and services align with the evolving landscape,” remarked Ms Jaimini.