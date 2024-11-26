iGaming industry fines down 80pct in 2024: SOFTSWISS

Regulatory fines globally in the iGaming sector fell 79.1 percent year-on-year in 2024, to EUR82 million (US$85.9 million) from EUR406 million in 2023. That is according to an estimate in research cited by industry software expert SOFTSWISS for its ‘iGaming Trends 2025’ report.

This showed “improved compliance” by the sector, but “risks remain for operators not fully integrating regulations into their strategies,” added the document.

The iGaming sector has seen, and is likely to see going into 2025, a fragmentation in terms of how different regions and jurisdictions respond to and oversee the industry, suggested SOFTSWISS.

This creates opportunities for socially-responsible suppliers, as well as challenges for the sector, the firm said in a summary of its report.

Max Trafimovich, chief commercial officer at SOFTSWISS, was cited as saying in the summary, issued on Monday: “The key to identifying the right markets goes beyond up-front costs or immediate profitability.”

He added: “True capital lies in market knowledge, operational flexibility, and the ability to build meaningful partnerships. These are the assets that lead to sustainable growth and the most promising opportunities.”

SOFTSWISS said that during its research, industry experts were asked to rate the current legal environment for iGaming on a scale of “1 to 10”. It said the average score cited in responses was 6.1.

The software specialist stated: “While this indicates the environment is generally functional, it also suggests considerable room for improvement.”

SOFTSWISS observed: “Compliance requirements are becoming increasingly fragmented, with countries implementing diverse rules regarding taxation, advertising, and player protection.”

Not only must companies “demonstrate agility in adapting to localised demands effectively,” they must also appreciate that “sustainability and social responsibility are becoming integral to regulation,” said the paper.

The company stated: “Governments are focusing on ensuring fairness, preventing problem gambling, and increasing transparency in licensing.”

It added that this approach “drives up operators’ costs and raises the bar for trust”.

SOFTSWISS said: “Compliance is no longer just about meeting minimum standards; it is about building businesses that players, regulators, and investors can trust over the long term.”

As regions including Asia, Latin America, and Africa introduced formal regulatory structures, operators capable of navigating emerging rules “have unique opportunities to establish a foothold in these high-growth markets,” stated SOFTSWISS.

