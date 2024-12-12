 

IGSA cuts member fees to signal industry change, inclusivity

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) says it has cut membership fees by as much as 55 percent at the base level, and by up to 44 percent at uppermost level.

Annual dues will now range from US$5,000 up to US$50,000, depending on membership type, compared to US$11,200 to US$89,500 previously.

The organisation has also rejigged the membership structure, so it no longer uses what it termed the “decades old ‘precious metals’ membership structure of platinum, gold, silver and bronze,” according to a Wednesday press release.

Nimish Purohit, IGSA chairman, was cited as saying: “While our membership levels [uptake] have been stable, the industry has changed dramatically.”

He added: “The board of directors wants to expand IGSA and increase inclusivity by making membership affordable to companies from every facet of the industry, including large and small suppliers, content providers, tech-sector companies, and operators.”

Mark Pace, IGSA president, was also quoted in the update as stating: “The new membership structure and dues is the result of the feedback from in-depth interviews conducted with current, former, and prospective members.”

“Having the ability to impact in-committee actions across membership levels and making membership more attainable were key messages received,” Mr Pace added.

The new membership structure offers: ‘Director Level’ – for companies “looking to set the overall IGSA strategic direction”; ‘Industry Level’ – for companies “operating in both the land-based and online sectors”; and ‘Vertical Level’ – for companies “operating in either the land-based or online sectors”.

Also offered are: ‘Operator Level’ membership – “for land-based or online casino and sports betting operators”; and ‘Committee Level’ – for companies “looking to participate in only one or two committees” of the association.

IGSA stated the new structure provided an opportunity for individuals from most membership levels to be a part of the IGSA board of directors after elections, adding that “in-committee voting on IGSA’s work efforts is open to all committee members”.

The association says its job is to create and develop technology standards and protocols for the “betterment” of the global gaming industry.

IGSA states it has membership drawn from 20 countries, as well as input from regulators, operators, and suppliers drawn from more than 30 countries.

