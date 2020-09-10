IGSA in 2020 update on Covid-19 safety work, new standards

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), a specialist technical advisor regarding electronic gaming machine technology and digital infrastructure for the casino and betting industries, says it is due to release two new sets of technical standards.

One is the “Third-Party Game Interface, version 1.5”. It deals with a standardised technical interface for technology including remote game servers, and progressive jackpot controllers. The association’s website says the standard can be applied to activities such as launching games, recording monetary transactions, posting progressive contributions, and awarding progressive jackpots.

The other is the “Regulatory Reporting Interface” standard, numbered 1.0. It is described as a set of standardised reporting requirements “that meet the core needs of the regulatory community while being flexible enough to allow extensions for jurisdiction-specific needs.”

The update was part of a press release with a summary of IGSA’s work so far in 2020. It said a highlight was a series of nine educational webinars as part of its efforts to “support the industry during these challenging times”.

The association also issued a new paper, “Covid-19 Operational Safety Enhancements,” which it said aimed to “protect regulators and reduce liability for operators”.

In addition, IGSA released a new white paper, “Secure Wireless connectivity for Electronic Gaming Machines and Systems”, and a new regulatory handbook on the association’s standards.

IGSA also mentioned that its Japan unit, the Gaming Standards Association Japan, had added a new member, Mongterang International Inc. According to the latter’s website, it is a technology firm based in Seoul, South Korea.