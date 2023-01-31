 

IGSA names new chair, board members for 2023

Members of the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), which works to improve technical standards and protocols in the gambling services sector, have elected a new board of directors for 2023, according to a Monday announcement.

Earle Hall (pictured), president and chief executive of digital technology firm Axes.ai, has been selected as IGSA’s chairman.

Nimish Purohit, global vice president of quality for gaming at slot machine maker Aristocrat Gaming, is the trade body’s new vice chairman. Paul Burns, former senior manager of strategy and marketing for Atlantic Lottery Corp, will serve in an ex-officio capacity as treasurer.

Board members for 2023 are: Syed Hussain, chief information officer, Oregon Lottery; Martin Pedak, director of technical compliance at gaming software provider Playtech Plc; and Keshav Pitani, vice president of research and development at casino equipment provider Light & Wonder Inc.

“We have a great road map this year and the members could not have selected a better board to lead our initiatives,” said IGSA president, Peter DeRaedt, in prepared remarks contained in Monday’s press release.

Mr Hall was also quoted in the statement as saying that the gaming industry needs IGSA “more than ever”.

“The acceleration of artificial intelligence, payments, cloud, and security issues require new standards to support our members and our regulators,” he added.

