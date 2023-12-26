IGSA president Peter DeRaedt leaving at year-end

Peter DeRaedt (pictured in a file photo) is to leave his job as president of the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) with effect from December 31, said the body in a press release.

It stated he had served for a combined 25 years at the IGSA and its previous iteration, the Gaming Standards Association.

Mark Pace, currently IGSA vice president, is to be acting president, prior to the board announcing Mr DeRaedt’s successor, in likelihood at its first meeting of 2024.

Mr DeRaedt is to be given the lifetime title of president emeritus in recognition of his work, stated the IGSA in the Thursday update. He will remain available in an advisory capacity to the organisation for the next two years.

Earle Hall, association chairman, was quoted as saying in prepared remarks that the departing president’s influence and contribution had been “profound”, having “steered IGSA through numerous challenges and opportunities”.

Mr Hall added: “He leaves behind a robust and well-respected organisation, poised for continued success and innovation.”

IGSA describes itself as the largest body of its type in the world, dedicated to the creation and development of technical standards for the global gaming industry.