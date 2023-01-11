IGSA tech summit to focus on sports betting, cybersecurity

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), a specialist technical advisor regarding electronic gaming machine technology and digital infrastructure for the casino and betting industries, says its 2023 Technology Summit will focus on sports betting and cybersecurity topics. It will take place on March 15 and 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

“The rapid growth of sports betting and the accelerating risk of cyberthreats has created incredible interest in this event,” said Peter DeRaedt, president of the IGSA, as cited in a Tuesday press release about the event.

He added the aim was for the summit to “fuel standards, protocols and regulation, as we interact with the speakers and our members”.

The IGSA’s chairman John English was also quoted, saying the speakers for the event would help association members to “embrace the opportunities before us and most importantly, avoid certain catastrophic risks that are emerging as a major threat to our industry”.

Companies and organisations that have committed to participate in the event include: gaming technology testing service and consultancy Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI); law firm Greenburg Traurig LLP; gaming equipment and digital content supplier International Game Technology Plc; the Nevada Gaming Control Board; financial technology firm Sightline Payments LLC; the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Macau licensee Wynn Macau Ltd; and BMM Innovation Group, part of technical consultancy BMM Testlabs.