IGT and Novomatic’s Greentube in patent licensing deal

Casino equipment and digital content provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) and Greentube, the digital gaming and entertainment division of gaming technology supplier Novomatic AG, have signed a patent cross-licensing agreement.

It includes patents related to remote game server technologies for providing games over a network. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

“This agreement continues the spirit of collaboration and innovation that IGT seeks to foster in our industry,” said Renato Ascoli, IGT chief executive for global gaming, as cited in a joint press release on Wednesday.

Also quoted in the announcement, Thomas Graf, Greentube CEO, said: “We are very pleased to reach this significant intellectual property agreement with IGT, as Greentube continues to expand its premium gaming products and solutions.”

The statement said both firms would “continue in their efforts to protect their intellectual property, individually and through collaborations with gaming industry developers and suppliers, in an effort to advance innovation and excitement in the gaming market”.

Greentube’s product offer converges online, mobile and land-based gaming, and includes video slots, table games, amusement with prizes games, server-based gaming, social casino gaming, and video bingo, mentioned the notice.

Greentube’s parent Novomatic is also the majority shareholder at Australia-listed slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd, a supplier to markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

IGT says it has “a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world”, and has approximately 10,500 employees.