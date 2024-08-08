IGT appoints Nick Khin as president for global gaming

Gaming equipment maker and content provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) has appointed Nick Khin (pictured) as president for global gaming, according to a Wednesday press release.

Mr Khin served since 2015 as IGT chief operating officer and senior vice president of gaming.

In his new role, Mr Khin will be “responsible for managing the IGT global gaming business unit, including studios, technology, sales, games and hardware, manufacturing and services, and systems”. The executive will report to IGT’s chief executive Vince Sadusky.

The announcement quoted Mr Sadusky as saying: “Nick is the obvious choice to lead IGT global gaming. Under his leadership, IGT is consistently releasing top games and strengthening its performance in every game category.”

The group runs three main segments: global lottery; global gaming; and PlayDigital, its online content arm.

Mr Khin joined IGT in 2013 and led the corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions functions. He was described as having more than 23 years of industry experience, including senior executive roles based in Las Vegas, London, and Sydney.

IGT is to sell its gaming and PlayDigital businesses to funds managed by affiliates of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, for US$4.05 billion, according to an announcement a fortnight ago.

The company reported second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of US$42 million, on group-wide revenue of US$1.05 billion.

Revenue from the global gaming and digital segment was US$436 million in the three months to June 30, compared with US$432 million a year earlier.

In March, IGT announced changes to the company’s board and executive team.