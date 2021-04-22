IGT board to slim when director leaves in May

Gaming equipment and lottery provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) announced on Wednesday that Beatrice Bassey, currently a member of the company’s board of directors, would not stand for re-election. Following her departure, IGT’s board of directors will be reduced to 10.

She will exit the board and IGT’s nominating and corporate governance committee immediately after the group’s shareholder annual meeting on May 11, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Her departure was due to “other professional commitments”, and also “challenges posed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”, IGT said.

“On behalf of the IGT board of directors, I would like to thank Beatrice for her dedicated service and valuable contributions to the board. We wish her well in her future endeavours,” said Lorenzo Pellicioli, chairman of IGT’s board of directors, as cited in the Wednesday announcement.