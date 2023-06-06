IGT clinches 10-yr ‘Wheel of Fortune’ licensing deal

Gaming equipment supplier International Game Technology Plc (IGT) has signed a 10-year licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television Inc for exclusive rights to the “Wheel of Fortune” game show brand in IGT casino gaming, lottery, iGaming, and iLottery products.

The deal also gives non-exclusive rights to distribute Wheel of Fortune content for free-to-play social casino offerings.

The contract will run from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2034, said a Monday press release issued by IGT.

Sony Pictures Television has been a “trusted IGT partner for more than 25 years,” noted Renato Ascoli, IGT chief executive for global gaming, as cited in the announcement.

He added: “In that time, we’ve delivered a diverse portfolio of Wheel of Fortune games that has set the industry standard for innovation, is the clear leader in industry game-performance charts, and generated significant revenue for our customers.”

Mr Ascoli further noted: “In securing exclusive gaming, lottery, iGaming and iLottery access to the Wheel of Fortune brand through 2034, IGT can maximise the returns of this licensing partnership and advance our legacy of creating omnichannel Wheel of Fortune games that generate demand and award prolific jackpots.”

Since 1996, IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slots “have paid out more than US$3.5 billion in jackpots,and awarded US$1 million-plus jackpots” to more than 1,100 players, said the IGT statement.

Earlier this year, IGT and United States-based online betting platform BetMGM launched “Wheel of Fortune Online Casino” in New Jersey, described in the release as the “first brand-led online casino in North America”.

BetMGM LLC is a sports betting and gaming entertainment company, founded by casino operator MGM Resorts International and online betting conglomerate Entain Plc.