IGT flags executive, board leadership changes

Casino equipment maker and lottery provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) says its board of directors has implemented changes to the company’s board and executive team.

According to a Thursday press release, Marco Drago has decided to step down from his role as a non-executive director of IGT’s board. “He will carry out his remaining term and depart from the board at the conclusion of the company’s annual general meeting on May 14, 2024,” stated the gaming supplier.

IGT runs three main segments: global lottery; global gaming; and PlayDigital, its online content arm.

In late February, the company announced a plan to spin off its global gaming and PlayDigital segments and to merge them with another gaming technology supplier, Everi Holdings Inc.

IGT shareholders are expected to own approximately 54 percent of the combined company, and Vince Sadusky, IGT’s group chief executive, will lead the combined entity.

In Thursday’s announcement, IGT said that Enrico Drago had been appointed as a non-executive director of IGT’s board, and that he will resign from his current role as CEO of IGT PlayDigital.

Gil Rotem, who is currently IGT PlayDigital’s president of iGaming, will “expand his role” to become president of IGT PlayDigital. He will report directly to Mr Sadusky.

The changes involving IGT PlayDigital will be effective from April 1, stated the company.

Thursday’s update quoted Marco Sala, IGT executive chair of the board, thanking Marco Drago “for his many years of service and his unwavering commitment to driving results and creating value for all IGT stakeholders.”

Mr Sala added: “Enrico Drago joining the board and leaving his executive leadership position at IGT is a natural evolution that supports the company’s vision for its next era of growth and transformation.”

For full-year 2023, IGT reported net income attributable to its shareholders of US$156 million, on revenue that grew by 2.0 percent year-on-year, to US$4.31 billion. The company said it achieved “record” adjusted EBITDA in 2023, at nearly US$1.78 billion, up 6.9 percent from the prior year.