IGT launches DiamondRS mechanical reel cabinet

Gaming equipment supplier International Game Technology Plc (IGT) announced on Wednesday the launch of the DiamondRS mechanical reel cabinet (pictured). “The cabinet marks a pivotal point for IGT in the mechanical reel segment,” said the firm in a press release.

IGT said the new cabinet was the result of “extensive market research merged with leading-edge technology,” in order to provide “a next-generation gaming experience on a traditional cabinet style.”

The DiamondRS cabinet includes a 32-inch ultra-high-definition LCD top box display, with a 23-inch high-definition main monitor with multi-touch screen capabilities, according to the release. The dynamic player panel incorporates an “easy-to-read panel and ergonomic button deck design, complete with an inductive wireless phone charger and USB charging port.”

The statement quoted Nick Khin, IGT’s chief operating officer for gaming, as saying the launch of the DiamondRS cabinet “continues IGT’s decades-long reign in the mechanical reel segment… enhanced by the industry-first innovation of Diamond Glass technology.”

The new cabinet “reflects IGT’s ingenuity and commitment to delivering premier gaming products that meet player preferences and provide dynamic performance,” he added.

The DiamondRS cabinet features a three-reel configuration, enhanced with IGT’s Diamond Glass transmissive reel technology. The cabinet “integrates a transparent video overlay over the mechanical reels, enabling the cabinet to host multiple payline configurations and more engaging game content,” added the company.

The new cabinet is supported by an extensive content library featuring new renditions of IGT’s legacy themes, including “Double Top Dollar”, as well as new titles.

The company said the DiamondRS cabinet was first deployed at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, California, in the United States.