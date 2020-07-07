IGT launches PeakBarTop cabinet

Casino and lottery technology provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) has announced the launch of a new bar top cabinet, capable of delivering video poker, slot, keno and roulette games.

The firm’s PeakBarTop cabinet (pictured) is already available in gaming venues in California and Nevada, in the United States, said IGT in a press release on Monday.

The PeakBarTop cabinet features an “ergonomic design” that includes a 23-inch curved, full-HD display, a front-mounted ticket printer and an embedded card reader, according to the release. It also has “enhanced lighting and sound”, a USB mobile device charging port, a play-level indicator for service staff, and embedded Bluetooth technology that enables operators to integrate the cabinet with IGT’s cashless gaming technology.

The PeakBarTop cabinet supports “an expansive library” of IGT game content, said the firm, including new video poker games such as Ultimate X Bonus Streak Poker.

The cabinet’s game menu configuration enables players to scroll through the available game titles with a finger swipe, just as they would search for content on a personal mobile device, said the firm.

Nick Khin, IGT’s chief operating officer for gaming said as quoted in the release: “Launching the PeakBarTop builds on IGT’s decades of commanding leadership in video poker and positions us to transform the entire bar top market segment.”

He added: “IGT customers can launch the PeakBarTop with confidence, knowing that it’s backed by the gaming industry’s most talented and experienced video poker product team and extensive focus group testing with players, operators and bar staff.”