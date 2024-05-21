IGT launches ‘Tiger and Dragon’ linked progressive slot

International Game Technology Plc (IGT) announced on Monday that a new multilevel progressive slot machine game, “Tiger and Dragon”, on its PeakCurve49 cabinet (pictured), has made its debut on casino floors in the United States.

The maker says the new title “combines new and proven mechanics with high bonus frequencies”.

Dubravka Burda, IGT senior vice president for global studios, was cited in a release as saying: “Bolstered by our strong momentum in the multilevel progressive space, we combined proven game mechanics with exciting new features and game play in the development of Tiger and Dragon.”

The product is available in two base games, “Multiplier” and “Cash On Reels”.

Both games are said to feature three unique bonuses: Tiger, Dragon, and the combined Tiger and Dragon bonus.

IGT stated: “The game introduces an entirely new lock-and-respin and reveal bonus structure featuring money ball symbols with credit values that can combine.”

The firm said that via another game mechanic described as new, when gong symbols on reels land in the same row, monetary winnings are revealed.

The game play also offers “up arrows” that appear on reels and increase credit values “exponentially,” said IGT.

The game’s Tiger bonus presents win opportunities on a 3×5 reel matrix, and both the Dragon bonus and the combined Tiger and Dragon bonus advance the reels to an 8×5 reel matrix to boost “win potential”.