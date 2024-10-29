IGT names Ben Brien senior director commercial for APAC

Gaming equipment maker and content provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) has appointed Ben Brien (pictured) as senior director commercial strategy for Asia Pacific (APAC).

He “will be leading IGT’s commercial casino, hotels and clubs sales strategy across APAC to drive business development and growth,” stated the company in a post on social media platform LinkedIn.

The announcement cited Dallas Orchard, IGT’s chief operating officer for APAC, as saying: “With over 20 years gaming industry experience, Ben brings an extensive knowledge of both Australia and New Zealand and Asia markets to champion strategic planning, partnerships and business growth and revenues for IGT in APAC.”

Mr Orchard added: “Ben’s background and success with commercial strategic decision-making, business development and portfolio planning will provide an extra dimension to IGT’s management team in the region to ensure that we not only achieve but exceed our growth and business objectives across this region.”

Mr Brien spent around 22 years with Australia-listed slot machine maker provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, most recently as director of commercial strategy for APAC. He also served as a marketing director for Aristocrat in Australia and New Zealand.

In prepared remarks, Mr Brien said he was “thrilled” to be joining IGT.

“Whilst acknowledging the challenges we collectively face across the industry, I see incredible opportunity and believe IGT is well armed and positioned to capitalise on this,” he added.