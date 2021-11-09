IGT names Gil Rotem president iGaming

Casino equipment maker and online gaming content supplier International Game Technology Plc (IGT) has appointed Gil Rotem as president of iGaming.

Monday’s announcement said he would report to Enrico Drago, IGT’s chief executive digital and betting. The statement said additionally that Mr Rotem would be in charge of development and global expansion of the IGT PlayCasino business, which includes iGaming, poker and bingo.

Mr Rotem previously held senior positions with online betting brands 888.com and bet365, where IGT said he was responsible for “strategic board level planning and operations as well as delivering high growth and product optimisation”.

“We expect continued double-digit growth from IGT PlayCasino, and Gil Rotem’s vision and experience can help us remain well-positioned for continued leadership in iGaming, poker and bingo,” Mr Drago was cited as saying in the release.

The statement also quoted Mr Rotem as saying he would seek to help grow the IGT PlayCasino business, “as IGT demonstrates the value and promise of its newly established digital and betting segment.”

In September, IGT said it was creating a dedicated digital and betting business segment, comprising its iGaming and sports betting activities that were previously part of the global gaming segment.

The IGT business now operates as three segments, with the new digital and betting arm running alongside its global lottery and global gaming divisions. The company’s iLottery business remains part of the global lottery segment.