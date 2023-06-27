IGT PeakCurve cabinet launches with ‘Mystery of the Lamp’

Gaming equipment supplier International Game Technology Plc (IGT) says its new PeakCurve49 cabinet has been launched in the U.S. market with the firm’s multi-level progressive game, “Mystery of the Lamp”.

“Mystery of the Lamp can now be enjoyed at more than a dozen casinos across the U.S.,” stated the company in a Monday press release. “Many additional casinos are scheduled to deploy the game in the coming weeks and months,” it added.

The new title includes two base games, “Enchanted Palace” and “Treasure Oasis”, and offers players five attractive jackpot levels.

Dubravka Burda, IGT’s senior vice president for global studios, was quoted in the release as saying: “IGT’s Mystery of the Lamp is a high-energy game that leverages some of our most successful play mechanics and combines them with stunning graphics, entertaining bonuses, attractive jackpots and very strong math.”

Ms Burda added: “We’re thrilled that this exciting game can come to life on IGT’s PeakCurve49 cabinet; an exceptional form factor with superior ergonomics and the very best in lighting, sound and merchandising.”

The PeakCurve49 cabinet is part of IGT’s “Peak” range of casino gaming hardware. It features a 49-inch progressively curved ultra-HD display, a 27-inch topper and a 13.3-inch dynamic player panel with dual bash buttons.

IGT’s chief operating officer for gaming, Nick Khin, said Mystery of the Lamp “builds on the extensive global success” that the firm has enjoyed with the Prosperity Link multi-level progressive game. It “is a continuation of IGT’s considerable momentum in the premium progressive segment,” he stated.