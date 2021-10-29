IGT publishes global responsible gaming policy

Casino equipment, online betting and lottery provider International Game Technology Plc has announced its worldwide policy on responsible gaming.

The policy was designed to “promote fair play and comply with requirements and regulations on responsible gaming in all jurisdictions in which the company operates,” the group said in a Wednesday press release.

IGT says it has operations in more than 100 countries. Information on its website regarding responsible gaming, says IGT works generally on “protecting people, products and processes”.

The firm said corporate responsibility and business growth were “not mutually exclusive”.

“We believe that it is incumbent upon all stakeholders in the gaming industry to take a proactive approach to problem and underage gambling,” stated IGT in its website posting on the topic.

The company outlined it followed the standards of “globally recognised” programmes on responsible gambling, including those of the Global Gambling Guidance Group, and the World Lottery Association.

The Global Gambling Guidance Group is said to be made up of a group of international experts in the field of problem gambling and responsible gambling, with staff and board members drawn from across the world.

By publishing IGT’s responsible gambling policy, “we demonstrate important transparency about the tenets of our commitments and the exemplary standard to which we hold our employees, products and partners,” said Wendy Montgomery, IGT senior vice president, global brand, marketing and communications, as cited in Wednesday’s press release.