IGT says ‘broad’ cross-licensing deal with Aristocrat

Gaming equipment maker and content provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) says it has signed a “broad” patent cross-licensing agreement with market rival Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

A Tuesday press release from IGT said the deal included “valuable patents related to game features and remote game server technologies”.

Under the arrangement, IGT and Australia-listed Aristocrat will each be able to offer licences to the companies’ combined game feature and remote game server patent portfolios “to the global gaming industry,” said IGT.

“This agreement extends and expands the previous patent cross-licensing arrangement between IGT and Aristocrat,” said Renato Ascoli, IGT’s chief executive global gaming, as cited in the press release.

He added: “We look forward to providing the entire gaming industry with the opportunity to license IGT and Aristocrat patents, particularly the compelling content resulting from our combined remote game server portfolios, in the spirit of competition and innovation.”

IGT stressed however that – notwithstanding the latest deal – it would “continue in its efforts to protect its intellectual property, individually and through collaborations with gaming industry developers and suppliers”.

On Monday, IGT announced it had an agreement to acquire iSoftBet for approximately EUR160 million (US$174 million) in cash. iSoftBet is an online and mobile casino games supplier, and third-party game aggregator.