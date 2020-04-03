IGT starting 8-week worker furlough plan in North America

International Game Technology Plc, a supplier to casino markets in Asia-Pacific of slot machines and other gaming equipment, said in a Thursday statement it would introduce a “temporary furlough programme” for 2,300 employees in North America.

The Covid-19 pandemic had had a “significant impact” on many of IGT’s customers and “markets we serve,” said the statement, which was attributed as being on behalf of Robert Vincent, chairman, IGT Global Solutions Corp.

“We are taking specific actions to bring our operations in line with customer and player demand. These include base salary reductions for senior leaders and the implementation of short-term furlough programmes for certain employee groups,” added the announcement.

The temporary furlough programme in IGT’s North American operations is due to last eight weeks starting from April 6. It is unclear from the statement if the scheme would impact other IGT operations around the globe, including in Asia.

Employees will continue to receive health and welfare benefits during the furlough, added the statement.

It emerged on Wednesday that the governor in the U.S. state and casino gambling hub of Nevada – the largest single commercial casino gaming market in the United States by gross gaming revenue – had ordered that the temporary closure of casinos in the state caused by Covid-19, due to expire on April 15, be extended to April 30. The parent companies of three Macau casino operators – MGM China Holdings Ltd; Sands China Ltd; and Wynn Macau Ltd – are based in Nevada.