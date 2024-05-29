IGT to display ‘locally attuned’ link games at G2E Asia

Gaming equipment maker and content provider International Game Technology Plc (IGT) says it will showcase “an exciting portfolio of locally attuned” gaming products for the Asia-Pacific region at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show and conference in Macau.

These products were “designed to enhance player entertainment, drive performance, and enable operators to diversify their gaming floors with research-backed solutions,” stated the company in a press release.

G2E Asia will take place at the Venetian Macao from June 4 to 6.

The announcement quoted Dallas Orchard, IGT senior vice president and chief operating officer for gaming, Asia Pacific, as saying: “With Asia being a growth market for IGT, we are excited to connect with our customers and present a localised games and systems portfolio that can create new opportunities for IGT and our customers throughout the region.”

G2E Asia 2024 will see the debut of the group’s “Cash Cove Frenzy”, a multi-level progressive based on IGT’s Cash Cove game but featuring a symbol-driven mystery linked progressive jackpot feature that the maker says “provides added entertainment”.

Also to be unveiled at the show will be “JetSetter Gold Link”, which IGT describes as “an Asian market-attuned version” of the company’s “Australian player-favourite game, JetSetter. JetSetter Gold Link offers “new compelling animations and frequently hitting features,” said the firm.

Charles Seo, IGT’s senior director of commercial strategy for Asia, said IGT’s portfolio at G2E Asia was “anchored in exciting new link and standalone games that build on the momentum of many of our highest performing titles in the region of the last year”.

The new game titles, along with the existing “Prosperity Link” and “Jie Cai Shen Link”, will be demonstrated on the group’s “PeakDual 27” and “PeakCurve 49” cabinets.