IGT to focus on Advantage, licenses out Galaxis, System2Go

Casino technology supplier International Game Technology Plc says it has licensed exclusively, rights for its gaming management system Galaxis and its slot management product System2Go, to Modulus Sarl, a Luxembourg company.

The move will allow IGT to concentrate on developing its IGT Advantage casino management system and associated technology for enabling cashless play, said the brand.

In October, Renato Ascoli, IGT’s chief executive for global gaming stated in an online interview with Fantini Research that the Covid-19 pandemic had led to increased interest among casino operators in technology that could enable people to play traditional casino games such as slot machines, without handling cash.

The deal with Modulus is through IGT units IGT Europe BV, IGT Austria GmbH and IGT Germany Gaming GmbH.

Mark MacCombie, IGT vice president, sales and operations, for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, was quoted in a Friday release as saying the step would enable IGT to “optimise our focus on the development, deployment, and customer service activities,” for IGT Advantage and associated products, “including our industry-leading Resort Wallet and IGTPay mobile cashless solutions”.

He added: “IGT has decided to exclusively license the intellectual property of its successful legacy Galaxis and System2Go solutions to Modulus to eliminate duplicative efforts and resources required for us to manage multiple sets of casino management system products.”

The agreement with Modulus, effective from December 18, permits the Luxembourg firm to “commercialise and distribute” Galaxis and System2Go and IGT’s “existing inventory of related legacy hardware” to Modulus customers in all territories “excluding North America”.

Modulus will also be able to develop source code for the products, and will provide “ongoing maintenance services” to existing Galaxis and System2Go customers, stated IGT.