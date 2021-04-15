IMGL launches global magazine on gaming law

Non-profit organisation International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) has announced the launch of a global magazine dedicated to gaming law. The new publication – titled IMGL Magazine – replaces previous jurisdiction-based magazines, confirming the “organisation’s global focus and ever-widening membership base,” according to a press release.

The body says it has now more than 340 members globally, in a number of jurisdictions worldwide. Every year, IMGL hosts two major conferences as well as IMGL Masterclasses at international gaming events and expos.

The first edition of the quarterly IMGL Magazine features articles from expert authors from several jurisdictions, according to its publisher.

The magazine “sits alongside IMGL Masterclasses, Regional Conferences, [and] Semi-Annual Conferences, including virtual conferences, to offer the broadest array of educational opportunities in the gaming sector,” said IMGL President Marc Ellinger in prepared remarks.

He added: “The IMGL has, and will continue to, address the most timely – and sometimes the most challenging – issues in the global gaming industry.”

The release also quoted the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Simon Planzer, as saying: “This first edition sets the standard for what will be a truly-worldwide publication with global authorship and readership interested in gaming law.”