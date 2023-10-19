‘Infective Wild’ slot via Pragmatic Play at Halloween

Digital online casino games content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd is launching a seasonally-themed game coinciding with Halloween, called “Infective Wild”.

Game symbols include black cats and ravens. The symbols must form a matched combination across the title’s 40 paylines to award a win.

‘Wilds’ can be substituted for any base game symbols, offering a chance of extra wins. Additionally, if wilds land adjacent to a high-paying symbol, these icons will transform into additional wilds, with these ‘infective’ wilds spreading across the reels as they touch any further high-paying symbols.

Pragmatic Play says Infective Wild’s play style mirrors the company’s focus on mechanical ingenuity.

“We set out to create a game that embodies the spooky spirit of Halloween while also offering an unexpected mechanic,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as cited in a Thursday press release about the new product.

‘We’re excited to see the reception this Halloween-themed slot has from players and operators alike,” she added.