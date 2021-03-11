Innovation Group joins AGEM, trade body roster record high

Casino industry trade body the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) said in a Wednesday statement that six new corporate members had joined the organisation, taking membership to an all-time high of 190.

One of the newcomers is the Innovation Group, a Colorado, United States-based consultancy firm serving the gaming, hospitality, leisure and entertainment industries, and which is active in Asia Pacific markets.

AGEM describes itself as a non-profit international technology trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, game content, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products, and services for the gaming industry.

Its membership is distributed across 22 countries and regions, and the group says it not only lobbies on behalf of its members, but also “has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment” where AGEM members can “prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives”.