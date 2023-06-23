Inspire casino resort holds Seoul recruitment fair

Jun 23, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
About 1,000 people attended a recruitment event in the South Korean capital Seoul for the nearby Inspire Entertainment Resort (pictured in a file photo), a complex with foreigner-only casino, due to launch some non-gaming facilities in the fourth quarter.
News outlet Korea JoonAng Daily said the recruitment gathering was on Tuesday in the Gangnam district of the capital.
According to the report, the resort Inspire is seeking to hire approximately 3,000 workers. It added that circa 200 staff had already been acquired via the resort’s partnerships with about 30 universities across South Korea.
The Tuesday event included two gaming tables to illustrate casino operations.
Inspire, promoted by United States-based tribal gaming group Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority – trading as Mohegan Gaming – has previously been described as a US$1.6-billion project. It is located at Incheon, near the capital’s main air hub, Incheon International Airport.
Wednesday’s news report cited comment from Kelly Sullivan, global director of human resources and development at Mohegan’s U.S. headquarters.
“Technical skills are important but not the most important. We are looking for people who have great energy and know how to have fun and be kind, to not only guests but their peers as well,” it quoted Ms Sullivan as saying.
Jun 21, 2023
Jun 14, 2023
Jun 23, 2023
Jun 23, 2023
Jun 23, 2023Veteran VIP gambling trade representative Kwok Chi Chung has confirmed to GGRAsia that a Macau-based and -licensed gaming promoter – or ‘junket’ – controlled by him, has...
Jun 14, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
Jun 14, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
Jun 14, 2023As a Taiwan-based business with a Chinese cultural...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
3,000
Total number of workers Mohegan Gaming plans to hire for its Inspire Entertainment Resort in South Korea