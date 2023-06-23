Inspire casino resort holds Seoul recruitment fair

About 1,000 people attended a recruitment event in the South Korean capital Seoul for the nearby Inspire Entertainment Resort (pictured in a file photo), a complex with foreigner-only casino, due to launch some non-gaming facilities in the fourth quarter.

News outlet Korea JoonAng Daily said the recruitment gathering was on Tuesday in the Gangnam district of the capital.

According to the report, the resort Inspire is seeking to hire approximately 3,000 workers. It added that circa 200 staff had already been acquired via the resort’s partnerships with about 30 universities across South Korea.

The Tuesday event included two gaming tables to illustrate casino operations.

Inspire, promoted by United States-based tribal gaming group Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority – trading as Mohegan Gaming – has previously been described as a US$1.6-billion project. It is located at Incheon, near the capital’s main air hub, Incheon International Airport.

Wednesday’s news report cited comment from Kelly Sullivan, global director of human resources and development at Mohegan’s U.S. headquarters.

“Technical skills are important but not the most important. We are looking for people who have great energy and know how to have fun and be kind, to not only guests but their peers as well,” it quoted Ms Sullivan as saying.