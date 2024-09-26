Inspire flags global artists for own-brand concert series

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort (pictured), the South Korea casino complex of Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, has announced the lineup – including lead artists – for the third, fourth and fifth instalments of its own-brand performance events, dubbed “Inspire Concert Series”.

On Saturday (September 28), American rock band Linkin Park will take the stage at Inspire Arena, the property’s multipurpose indoor performance venue with a total capacity of 15,000 seats. According to the announcement, this is the band’s “first world tour after a hiatus since 2017”.

The concert series continues with pop rock band OneRepublic on January 18, with the group performing in South Korea “for the first time in seven years”.

Kygo, a Norwegian DJ and music producer, will take to the stage at Inspire Arena on February 28. The artist, described as an “electronic dance music superstar,” is performing in South Korea as part of his world tour.

Canadian DJ Frank Walker and singer-songwriter Victoria Nadine from Norway’s idol programme will perform together as special guests on February 28, said the property’s promoter.

Mohegan Inspire said it has been “active in producing and showcasing high-quality live entertainment content” by making use of “in-house professional resources and collaboration with global networks”.

The freshly-announced concerts were organised in collaboration with Live Nation Korea Corp, a subsidiary of U.S.-based multinational entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Irish pop ensemble Westlife will be performing in November at Inspire Arena, as previously announced by the promoter.

“Since its opening, the Inspire Arena has successfully hosted a variety of events, including large-scale K-pop performances, sports, and e-sports, establishing itself as the first multipurpose arena in [South] Korea,” stated Mohegan Inspire in its recent update.

Mohegan Inspire, a complex with a foreigner-only casino at Incheon, launched non-gaming amenities in November last year, and the casino opened its doors in February.

Net revenues at Mohegan Inspire for the three months to June 30 were US$60.1 million, according to an early August announcement. The Incheon property had recorded net revenues of US$35.9 million in the first three months of 2024.

Mohegan Inspire’s second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were negative to the tune of US$7.6 million. That was a major narrowing from the negative US$24.1-million adjusted EBITDA in the quarter ending March 31.