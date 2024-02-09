Inspire March 5 launch event, Maroon 5 concerts days later

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, a complex with a recently-opened foreigner-only casino in South Korea, is to have a ribbon-cutting launch ceremony on March 5 for “500 VIP” invited guests, and featuring “Mohegan and Korean” cultural elements, according to a Thursday press release.

The property (pictured) is run by Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority – trading as Mohegan Gaming – representing a Native American tribe.

The ceremony is to be heralded by Inspire Salute, a concert featuring K-pop artists, to be staged on March 2.

The March 5 ribbon-cutting will spark a series of celebratory events throughout that month, including concerts by American rock band Maroon 5, on March 8 and 9 at the property’s 15,000-capacity Inspire Arena.

There will additionally be a “a private-party style event” at the property’s Splash Bay indoor water park on March 14. It is to feature hip hop and DJ performances.

An international table tennis competition, ‘WTT Champions Incheon,’ will be held at Inspire Arena from March 27 to 31, and will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of Korean table tennis as an organised sport.

A total of 32 world-class players will take part, including Koreans Yubin Shin and Jihee Jeon, and Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha from China.

Ray Pineault, president and chief executive of Mohegan Gaming, was cited in the announcement as saying of the pending ceremony and events for March: “This is not just a celebration of our newest offerings but a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”

He added: “Hosting Maroon 5 and an array of world-class entertainment reflects our commitment to providing exceptional experiences.”

Chen Si, Mohegan Inspire’s president, was also quoted as saying: “It is a thrill to see Mohegan Inspire gear up for this grand opening celebration, a testament to the hard work and dedication that has brought us to this moment.”

Mohegan Inspire had a soft opening for non-gaming facilities on November 30, including: a five-star hotel with three towers and 1,275 rooms; the multi-purpose arena described as South Korea’s first such facility; a “digital entertainment street” branded ‘Aurora’; directly-managed restaurants; and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition (MICE) facilities.