Inspire poker room launch marked with first tournament

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort (pictured), a complex with foreigner-only casino at Incheon in South Korea, is to see a poker tournament – branded ‘P1 Circuit’ – to mark the opening of a poker room there.

That is according to a Friday press release via the event organiser, Global Venture Co Ltd. The gathering – to be held from Friday (August 9) until August 15 – is described as the “first tournament event since the pre-opening of the poker room in Inspire Casino”.

The announcement added there was expectation the tournament would “attract players from Japan and other Asian countries”.

The Japanese-language update added: “This event is scheduled to be held four times a year in Inspire Korea and twice a year in Japan as a large-scale poker tournament, and is expected to be a new movement in the poker world.”

It said that P1 Circuit was via ‘P1 Grandprix’, described as “a new poker business that combines poker and entertainment in Japan,” under what the document said was the “supervision of the P1 management office”.

The statement specified the tournament organiser as Global Venture Co, and the “cooperating company” as Pacific Racing Team Co Ltd.

Mohegan Inspire opened its non-gaming facilities on November 30 last year, followed by its foreigner-only casino on February 3. There was an official launch for the property on March 5.

Mohegan Inspire is promoted by United States-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, which trades as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.