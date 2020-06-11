 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Int Ent Corp eyes casino licence in Manila

Jun 11, 2020 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

Int Ent Corp eyes casino licence in Manila

Hong Kong-listed International Entertainment Corp says it intends to apply for a provisional gaming licence in the Philippine capital, Manila. The application is to be made by its subsidiary in that country, Marina Square Properties Inc, said the parent company in a Wednesday filing.

Marina Square Properties runs the New Coast Hotel Manila (pictured) in that city, a property formerly known as New World Manila Bay Hotel.

In its latest filing, International Entertainment said its Manila unit would apply for the gaming licence as part of its plans to “expand and upgrade the current hotel premises, facilities and services”. Such plans include “the establishment and operation of a casino and the development of an integrated resort” in Manila.

International Entertainment already has a leasing agreement with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) for the latter to operate a casino inside the New Coast Hotel Manila. Pagcor is the regulator of the Philippine casino industry and also the operator of some publicly owned casino facilities.

As part of the requirements to be granted a provisional gaming licence and develop a casino resort, International Entertainment “needs to obtain a no-objection letter and a resolution” issued by the government of the City of Manila, according to the filing. The company said Marina Square Properties had submitted on Wednesday a written request to the government of the City of Manila.

International Entertainment terminated in December a hotel management agreement and sales and marketing agreement covering the Manila property.

Such operations were run by units of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Ltd. The latter business controlled International Entertainment until 2017. That year, the firm changed hands to Brighten Path Ltd, chaired by Stanley Choi.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Hopes GEN Highlands casino reopens pre Sept 1: analyst

Hopes GEN Highlands casino reopens pre Sept 1: analyst

Jun 11, 2020  

The operator of the Resorts World Genting casino complex in Malaysia hopes it can reopen the venue before September 1 if it can convince the country’s government it has a suitable health and safety...
Read More
MGM China April operating costs were double its revenue

MGM China April operating costs were double its revenue

Jun 11, 2020  

High Court not to hear Melco appeal on NSW Crown probe

High Court not to hear Melco appeal on NSW Crown probe

Jun 11, 2020  

New boss of Macau DICJ says tech to help oversight

New boss of Macau DICJ says tech to help oversight

Jun 11, 2020  

SJM’s Frank McFadden moves to COO role

SJM’s Frank McFadden moves to COO role

Jun 11, 2020  

Pick of the Day


US$65.2 million

MGM China's estimated monthly cash outflows amid the Covid-19 health alert