Interblock, Exacta tie for historical horse racing games

Aug 24, 2023 Latest News, Trends & Tech  

United States-based Exacta Systems LLC says it has linked with casino electronic table game (ETG) supplier Interblock dd to offer to the market what it says is the first ETG to be “powered by historical horse racing technology”.

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), a gaming testing and compliance consultancy, defines historical horse racing as “an evolution of pari-mutuel wagering that allows patrons to place pari-mutuel wagers on previously-conducted horse races”.

A joint statement from Exacta and Interblock earlier this month said their tie-up enabled Interblock’s roulette ETG products to incorporate Exacta’s open-source historical horse racing system.

Jeremy Stein, chief executive and president of Exacta Systems, was cited saying: “Exacta’s open-architecture software, unmatched technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to customer service will enable us to integrate Exacta Connect with Interblock’s ETGs seamlessly.”

John Connelly, Interblock’s global CEO, was quoted as stating: “Our partnership with Exacta creates a unique offering within the historical horse racing sector, taking two innovative companies and combining our best practices to further expand the historical horse racing sector by the end of this year.”

Earlier this week, U.S.-based horse racing operator Churchill Downs Inc announced it had completed its previously-announced purchase of Exacta Systems for a total consideration of US$250 million in cash.

