Interblock expands ETG reach with Zuum acquisition

Electronic table game (ETG) supplier Interblock Gaming says it has acquired a “majority share” in Zuum Ltd, a Slovenia-based, privately-owned manufacturer of electronic table games, slot machines, and bingo products.

“This strategic acquisition will enable Interblock to deliver a broader range of innovative and cost-effective gaming solutions to its customers, while driving significant growth in key markets,” stated Interblock in a Monday press release. The announcement did not disclose details of the deal.

Interblock said the acquisition of Zuum would allow it to expand its portfolio “to offer affordable, high-quality ETG solutions that cater to price-sensitive markets”.

“This expanded range allows Interblock to better serve a variety of operators, from luxury casinos to more budget-focused properties,” it added.

The announcement stated that Zuum had an “established presence in key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the maritime gaming sector.”

The release cited John Connelly, chief executive of Interblock, as saying that the acquisition of a majority stake in Zuum “will provide Interblock the ability to penetrate an entirely new segment of the casino industry”.

He added: “With Zuum’s innovative, cost-effective product line-up, we’re now able to offer a more diverse range of gaming solutions to meet the needs of casinos in both high yielding and evolving markets.”

The statement noted that Zuum’s ETG systems “are fully compatible” with Interblock’s platform, “ensuring seamless integration and minimising development costs”.

Mitja Kolman, founder and selling shareholder of Zuum, said in prepared remarks that linking the two companies “opens up exciting opportunities for Zuum to get more creative, reach new customers and combine our strengths to build even better, high-quality products”.

Mr Kolman added: “This acquisition will help us grow, explore fresh ideas, create awesome experiences across different platforms, and setting us up for long-term success and growth.”

Interblock is owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP.

In June, Interblock said it had signed an agreement with U.K.-based Black Cow Technology Ltd, to develop random number generator (RNG) table games. It marked Interblock’s first foray into the iGaming space with the group’s ETG titles.