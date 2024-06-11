Interblock ties with Black Cow Tech for iGaming products

Electronic table game (ETG) supplier Interblock Gaming has signed a “stragetic agreement” with U.K.-based Black Cow Technology Ltd, to develop random number generator (RNG) table games.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Interblock as it takes its first step into the iGaming space with its ETG titles,” stated a joint press release issued on Monday.

Black Cow, founded in 2013, developed what it terms Open Gaming Architecture (OGA), providing a so-called ‘game server construction kit’, allowing licensees to develop their own gaming server capability.

Black Cow’s OGA features three components: single player remote gaming server (RGS); jackpot server; and a multiplayer server.

Interblock will use Black Cow’s OGA to “develop both existing and new game concepts,” according to the announcement.

The update said the partnership “aims to bring innovative and engaging gaming experiences to the online platform, expanding Interblock’s reach and influence in the digital gaming market.”

As part of the partnership, Interblock will launch single-player RNG games using its own RGS platform built by Black Cow. Interblock will also “explore online multiplayer game concepts” using Black Cow’s technology, in order to provide a “dynamic range of gaming options” to players.

The release cited John Connelly, Interblock’s chief executive, as saying: “We are excited to collaborate with Black Cow Technology as we expand into the iGaming space.”

He added: “This partnership enables us to bring our innovative games to a wider audience, enhancing the gaming experience and setting new standards for quality and creativity in the industry.”

Max Francis, CEO at Black Cow, said the firm’s OGA product had been designed “to deliver unrivalled flexibility and control” to its partners.

“Our technology has been out in the wild for more than a decade now and has proven itself time and time again to support our partners in pushing boundaries to bring new online gaming products and solutions to market,” said Mr Francis.

He added: “We can’t wait to see how Interblock will use our single player RGS, jackpot and multiplayer solutions, to drive innovation and change the game.”